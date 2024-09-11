‘My son Colt is not a monster:’ Read Marcee Gray’s Letter to Apalachee High Shooting Victims

In light of the tragic events that unfolded at Apalachee High School on September 4, the community is still grappling with the devastating loss of two students and two teachers, along with the emotional toll on those injured and affected.

The shooter, 14-year-old Colt Gray, is facing multiple charges, including four counts of felony murder. His father, Colin Gray, has also been charged with manslaughter and second-degree murder for providing Colt with the AR-15-style rifle used in the shooting.

In this context, Marcee Gray, the mother of Colt Gray, has written a letter addressed to the families of the victims, expressing her deep sorrow and regret. Below is her letter, shared in its entirety:

To the parents and families of those affected by the tragic events at Apalachee High School,

I want to say that I am so sorry from the bottom of my heart. If I could take the place of Mason and Christian, I would without a second thought. As a parent, I’ve always said that the loss of one of my children would be the only thing that I wouldn’t be able to come back from. I feel all of your pain and devastation. I grieve and cry with you. My heart breaks for the two teachers who gave their lives while in the service of teaching and protecting our children.

We are all in a living nightmare right now, and I will personally never forgive myself for what has happened. My son Colt is not a monster. He is my oldest baby. He is quiet, thoughtful, caring, funny, and extremely intelligent. Please pray for him and the rest of our family, as I am praying for all of you every moment of every day. Love is the only thing that will get us through this tragedy.

Love,

Marcee Gray