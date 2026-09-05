A person was struck and killed by a train near 7066 Buford Highway in Peachtree Corners on Friday, Gwinnett County police said.

Officers from the West Precinct arrived to find the victim already dead. The Gwinnett County Medical Examiner’s Office pronounced the victim deceased at the scene. The train operator was not injured.

Investigators noted there were no designated crossing points near where the victim was found. The cause of the incident remains unknown, and the victim’s identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwinnett County Police detectives at (770) 513-5300.