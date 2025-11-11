After Monday’s snow and freezing temperatures, North and Central Georgia residents can expect a much warmer and drier week.

What’s Happening: Clear skies and rising temperatures will take over starting today. The weather will stay dry through the weekend, when rain may return.

What’s Important: Temperatures will climb steadily each day this week. Highs will start in the 40s and 50s today and reach the mid-70s by Friday. Lows will also warm up, moving from the upper 20s and 30s to the upper 40s and low 50s by the weekend.

The Details: Today brings sunny skies with cooler temperatures. Wednesday stays sunny with a light breeze. Thursday through Friday will be sunny with highs in the 60s and 70s. Saturday turns partly cloudy, and rain chances return Sunday with isolated showers possible. Scattered showers may continue into next Monday.

The Sources: National Weather Service.