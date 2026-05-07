An inmate died inside the Houston County jail Wednesday, and state investigators are now looking into what happened.

What’s Happening: The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed it was called in by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office to look into the death, which happened Wednesday.

The name of the inmate who died has not been released, and no details about the cause of death are available.

🔄 Catch Up Quick: When someone dies in jail, it is standard practice for an outside agency — in this case, the GBI — to investigate rather than the sheriff’s office investigating itself. That separation is meant to protect the integrity of the investigation.