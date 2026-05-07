An inmate died inside the Houston County jail Wednesday, and state investigators are now looking into what happened.
What’s Happening: The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed it was called in by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office to look into the death, which happened Wednesday.
- The name of the inmate who died has not been released, and no details about the cause of death are available.
🔄 Catch Up Quick: When someone dies in jail, it is standard practice for an outside agency — in this case, the GBI — to investigate rather than the sheriff’s office investigating itself. That separation is meant to protect the integrity of the investigation.
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B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.