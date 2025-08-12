One of Gwinnett’s hardest-working police dogs is hanging up his collar. K9 Nitro is stepping back after eight years helping keep the county safe.

🚓 What’s Happening: Nitro, a 9-year-old Belgian Malinois from the Special Operations Division, is retiring on a vet’s advice due to age-related heat sensitivity and mobility issues. He’ll live with his handler, Sgt. Brian E. Doan.

His record: 353 calls, 64 apprehensions, 35 narcotics finds, 73 evidence finds, nearly 2,000 training hours, three Officer of the Month awards, and recognition from the District Attorney’s Office.

🧠 Between the Lines: Georgia heat is rough on aging working dogs. Departments balance public safety with the health of seasoned K9s to prevent injuries and heat stress.

⏪ Catch Up Quick: Nitro served alongside Gwinnett officers for most of a decade. As K9 Nitro retires at home with Sgt. Doan, K9 Ace prepares to join the unit later this year.

🌐 The Big Picture: Police dogs are force multipliers. They track suspects, find drugs and evidence fast, and can turn hours of searching into minutes. Most retire around age 8 to 10 so they can live out their years in comfort after intense service.

The Sources: Gwinnett County Police Department.

