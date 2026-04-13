Georgia Democrats say they are getting ready for a rebirth as this year’s midterm election season approaches.

At the annual Carter-Lewis dinner Saturday, headlined by Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, supporters, donors and elected officials from across the state gathered to mobilize for what many expect to be a tough fight for Democrats at the ballot box.

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff is facing a competitive reelection campaign, as the only Senate Democrat up for reelection in a state Trump won in 2024, and candidates for statewide offices like governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general are tasked with winning over voters who previously supported Republican candidates.

But with strong Democratic turnout during last year’s Public Service Commission elections and overperformances during off-year special elections, Democrats see plenty of signs for hope.

During a nearly 30-minute keynote speech, Beshear outlined what he sees as “the path back for the Democratic Party” in states that have traditionally voted red.

“For too long, the national Democratic Party wrote off the South,” he said. The key to winning voters back over, he told the audience, starts with “showing up and getting dirt on our boots and then governing well.”

The event, which was named for the late Congressman John Lewis and President Jimmy Carter, also included speeches from Democrats who have made major gains in races previously dominated by Republicans, including Public Service Commissioner Peter Hubbard, Rep. Eric Gisler and 14th congressional district candidate Shawn Harris. Sen. Jon Ossoff speaks at the Democratic Party of Georgia’s Carter-Lewis Dinner on April 11, 2026, in Atlanta. Alander Rocha/Georgia Recorder

It also featured an appearance from U.S. Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, who offered their own messages of hope for the future. Ossoff, who will face one of three Republican challengers for his seat in November, highlighted the impact Trump’s second term has had on working class Americans.

“Our task is not just to contain this wickedness, but to repair the brokenness beneath it and advance toward a new era of reform and progress and justice,” Ossoff told a crowd of roughly 900 people.

“It’s all coming down to Georgia again, and you better believe we’re ready,” Ossoff added.

Rep. Michelle Au, a Johns Creek Democrat who attended the dinner, said she found Beshear’s message encouraging as Georgia Democrats work to gain momentum across the state.

“It’s very motivating to hear someone like Andy Beshear speak, who was able to win in a red seat,” she said. “We continue to work here. I think that we are well on our way, and I think this is the perfect room for him to speak in prior to the primary.”

The speeches also resonated with attendees, who say they are excited for some fresh energy from the Democratic party.

Mitchell Redd, a 30-year-old data analyst, said he was impressed by the speeches, and excited for the party to embrace new candidates and ideas. With Trump’s return to the presidency, he added, the need for change has become more urgent.

“I hope it has rattled Democrats to just wake up and realize that same old, same old just doesn’t cut it anymore.”

Georgia’s primary election will be held on May 19. Early voting for the primary begins on April 27.

Reporter Alander Rocha contributed to this report.

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