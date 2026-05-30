Five suspects, including four teenagers, were detained Wednesday after police found a stolen gun and ammunition inside a car outside Academy Sports on Canal Crossing in Glynn County.

What happened: Police were called to the store after a report that five men had taken ammunition without paying and driven off in a Nissan Sentra. Officers found the car still in the parking lot. Inside, they found stolen 9mm ammunition and two handguns. One of the guns had been reported stolen in Glynn County.

Who was charged: Two of the five were formally charged. A 16-year-old faces four charges: theft by receiving stolen property, theft by shoplifting, false statements, and having a gun while under 18. Tyshawn Holland faces two charges: having a gun while under 18, and an outstanding warrant for terroristic threats out of McIntosh County.

Where they are now: The 16-year-old was taken to the Waycross Regional Youth Detention Center. Holland was taken to the Glynn County detention center.

Still unknown: The ages of the other three people detained have not been released. It is not clear whether additional charges are expected.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call Glynn County Police at (912) 554-3645 or leave an anonymous tip through Silent Witness at (912) 264-1333.