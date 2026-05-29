What’s Happening: According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies spotted the stolen Kia on Ivy Brook Way and tried to pull it over. The driver had other ideas, punching the gas on a wet road before losing the argument with a telephone pole.

What’s Important: All three people in the car bailed and ran. Deputies found one teenager tucked under a parked car nearby. A handgun was also recovered from inside the wrecked Kia.

The Path Forward: The case remains under investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.