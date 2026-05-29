MACON — A teenager ended up hiding under a parked car — not exactly a getaway plan that often works out — after a stolen Kia Sorento led Bibb County deputies on a chase that ended with a crumpled front end, a downed telephone pole, and three people sprinting into the dark.
What’s Happening: According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies spotted the stolen Kia on Ivy Brook Way and tried to pull it over. The driver had other ideas, punching the gas on a wet road before losing the argument with a telephone pole.
What’s Important: All three people in the car bailed and ran. Deputies found one teenager tucked under a parked car nearby. A handgun was also recovered from inside the wrecked Kia.
The Path Forward: The case remains under investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.