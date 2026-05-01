Some prominent Republicans started calling for Georgia lawmakers to redraw the state’s political maps hours after the U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling that dilutes a key provision of the 1965 Voting Rights Act.

Democrats have roundly condemned the decision, which they say risks fair representation for minority voters across the country, and urged Georgia residents to make their voices heard at the polls during this year’s midterm elections.

Until now, Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act has limited states from using maps that dilute the voting power of minority citizens. Georgia lawmakers were ordered to redraw the state’s maps during a special session in 2023 after a federal judge ruled that the state’s congressional and legislative boundary lines diluted the voting strength of Black Georgians.

But in the precedent set Wednesday by the Supreme Court’s ruling in Louisiana v. Callais, plaintiffs must prove there was “intentional racial discrimination” in order for gerrymandered districts to be overturned.

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Georgia Democrat who is a key voice on voting rights, said the court’s decision represents a “profound defeat for American democracy.”

“Make no mistake, this ruling harkens back to the darkest days of the Jim Crow era, when Black Americans were kept out of rooms of power,” he said.

“With this decision, coupled with the continued erosion of the Voting Rights Act by the Supreme Court, the voices of the American people are being further squeezed out of their democracy,” Warnock added.

Some Republicans who are seeking higher office, including the current lieutenant governor, were quick to call for lawmakers to draw new district lines in Georgia. Republicans control both legislative chambers, but statewide races have been competitive in recent years as Georgia cements its status as a battleground state and Democrats are hoping to continue to eat into the GOP’s legislative majorities. Lt. Gov. Burt Jones on Crossover Day. Ross Williams/Georgia Recorder

“The Supreme Court made the right decision today,” Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, a Republican, said in a statement. “I support Georgia moving forward with new fair congressional maps that do not take race into account when drawing our districts.”

Wealthy healthcare executive Rick Jackson, who is running for governor and competing with Jones for front-runner status in the Republican primary, urged the Legislature to take up the issue during a special session later this year.

“The legislature already needed a special session because Burt Jones put future Georgia elections at risk and failed to make our elections more secure,” Jackson said in a statement. “In light of today’s Supreme Court ruling, redrawing the maps must be added to the agenda.”

Gov. Brian Kemp’s press secretary, Carter Chapman, said the office is “actively analyzing this ruling and its potential impacts, but cannot comment further at this time.”

House Speaker Jon Burns, a Newington Republican, did not rule out the possibility that the Legislature would take up redistricting.

“Just like many other states across the nation, we’re reviewing how the Supreme Court’s ruling may impact our maps moving forward,” he said in a statement.House Minority Leader Carolyn Hugley from Columbus makes a speech during a session of the Georgia House of Representative at the state Capitol in Atlanta on March 3, 2026. Alander Rocha/Georgia Recorder

House Minority Leader Carolyn Hugley, a Columbus Democrat, urged Republicans to leave Georgia’s current maps in place.

“I caution Georgia Republicans against changing district maps so late in the election cycle and instead focus on making life more affordable for all Georgians,” she said in a statement. “I encourage all Georgians to register, vote, and make their voices heard by electing a new Democratic House Majority in 2026.”

All legislative and congressional seats are on the ballot this year, along with statewide races for the U.S. Senate seat held by U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff and an open seat for governor. Candidates qualified to run in March and early voting for the May 19 primary election started this week, with the winners of those contests advancing to the November general election.

But the ruling could impact the political maps used in Georgia in the future.

According to an analysis conducted by Fair Fight, a Georgia-based progressive voting rights organization, and Black Voters Matter Fund, which advocates on behalf of Black voters, weakening Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act could result in Democrats losing nearly 200 seats in state legislatures across the South.

In Georgia, changes to state legislative maps could result in 26 fewer Black- or Hispanic-majority districts, and cost Democrats up to 20 seats, according to the groups’ analysis. On the congressional side, Georgia could lose two of its five Democratic seats.Former Georgia state Sen. Jason Esteves arrives at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on March 2, 2026, to qualify to run for governor. Alander Rocha/Georgia Recorder

Jason Esteves, who is running for governor on the Democratic side, argued that the ruling should spark a new sense of urgency to put a Democrat in the governor’s mansion this November.

“The fight for fair maps and equal representation in Georgia begins in this governor’s race, where it is essential that we elect a strong Democrat who will serve for two terms to oversee redistricting,” he said in a statement, an apparent shot at his rivals.

Charles Bullock, a political professor at the University of Georgia, said that Republican lawmakers may try to redraw some districts, particularly around metro Atlanta where many of the state’s Black-majority districts are located. But in doing so, he added, “you would run the risk of making an adjoining district or districts a bit more Democratic,” which could end up hurting the GOP’s chances in future elections.

However, he said he does not expect any changes to take effect this year, meaning that any new district lines would likely take effect after the midterm elections.

But regardless of what Georgia’s districts look like, Bullock said, challenging the maps will likely be much harder going forward. Under the new standard, lawmakers would likely have to openly admit that they drew maps intended to disenfranchise minority voters in order for a case to proceed. And, Bullock added, evidence of intentional discrimination may be hard to find.

“Who’s gonna be stupid and say that piece now?” he added.

Georgia Recorder is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Georgia Recorder maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Jill Nolin for questions: info@georgiarecorder.com.