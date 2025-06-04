A 15-year-old girl from Powder Springs has been reported missing, according to Cobb County authorities. Morgan Cole was last seen around midnight on May 28, 2025, wearing a black jogging suit and white shoes.
Cole is described as 5’9″, weighing 115 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She has a small heart tattoo on her chest and a nose ring, which may help with identification.
She has been reported as a runaway.
In Context: According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, nearly 30,000 cases of missing children reported to the organization in a recent year involved children who had run away.
Take Action: Anyone with information about Morgan Cole’s whereabouts is urged to contact Investigator Jasmine McAllister at 770-499-4675 or email jasmine.mcallister@cobbcounty.org. Reference case number 25-05099 or warrant number 25-0896 when reporting information.
If you see someone you believe to be Morgan, experts recommend calling authorities rather than approaching the person directly.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.