A 15-year-old girl from Powder Springs has been reported missing, according to Cobb County authorities. Morgan Cole was last seen around midnight on May 28, 2025, wearing a black jogging suit and white shoes.

Cole is described as 5’9″, weighing 115 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She has a small heart tattoo on her chest and a nose ring, which may help with identification.

She has been reported as a runaway.

In Context: According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, nearly 30,000 cases of missing children reported to the organization in a recent year involved children who had run away.

Take Action: Anyone with information about Morgan Cole’s whereabouts is urged to contact Investigator Jasmine McAllister at 770-499-4675 or email jasmine.mcallister@cobbcounty.org. Reference case number 25-05099 or warrant number 25-0896 when reporting information.

If you see someone you believe to be Morgan, experts recommend calling authorities rather than approaching the person directly.