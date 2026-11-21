Vernon Jones has spent the better part of five years making a career out of criticizing Democrats. This week, he defended one.

Jones, the former Georgia state representative who left the Democratic Party in 2021 to align himself with Donald Trump and the “America First” movement, stepped up publicly this week to defend Governor-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms after a photo of her nearly 50-member transition team went viral and drew fire from some MAGA supporters over its racial makeup.

Jones pushes back on racial criticism

The backlash came quickly after the photo circulated. Some supporters of the MAGA movement took issue with the composition of Bottoms’ transition team, which she has assembled as part of her “Georgia’s Promise” transition effort ahead of her January 11 inauguration. The makeup of the group was about 70% black and MAGA warriors were demanding DEI on her team.

Jones was not having it.

He pointed directly at outgoing Republican Governor Brian Kemp’s all-white Jekyll Island Authority board as an example of what he called hypocrisy from critics who suddenly found themselves concerned about racial representation.

“Now you want to look at race when you don’t like the shoe being on the other foot. Hmmmm!” Jones said.

It is worth noting that Jones ran unsuccessfully for Georgia Secretary of State as a Republican earlier this month. His party did not have a great November.

A website glitch adds to the week’s noise

The same week Jones was defending Bottoms, her transition website briefly listed him as an honorary co-chair — a title he does not hold.

The erroneous list did not stop with Jones. It also mistakenly included former Atlanta mayoral rival Mary Norwood and the late Democratic icons Max Cleland and John Lewis, neither of whom is available to serve in any capacity.

The Bottoms transition team said the names were “accidentally posted and quickly fixed.”

The bigger picture

Bottoms made history November 3 when she became the first Black woman elected governor in United States history. She is set to take office January 11, 2027.

Jones, a relentless critic of Democrats since his 2021 party switch, spent years positioning himself as one of the loudest voices against the party he once served. This week, at least briefly, the tide turned the other way.

It begs the question that is often asked in Georgia: What’s next for Vernon Jones?