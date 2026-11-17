What we know: Linda Faye Kilgore was found dead just before noon Monday at the Western Inn, located at 2682 Windy Hill Road in Marietta. Officers had been called to the hotel after someone reported a person down. Kilgore’s family has been notified.

The charges: 64-year-old Alphonso Amos, also of Marietta, has been charged with concealing the death of another person, elder abuse, and obstruction. All three are felonies except obstruction, which is a misdemeanor. Amos is being held at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center without bond.

The investigation: The medical examiner’s office is involved in the case, which remains active. A cause of death has not been announced.

If you know something: Anyone with information is asked to call the Cobb County Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit at (770) 499-3945.