The man who has led the Gwinnett County Police Department since 2021 is stepping down, and a nearly three-decade department veteran will take his place.

What’s happening: Chief James D. McClure is retiring after 30 years with Gwinnett County. County Administrator Glenn Stephens has appointed Deputy Chief Steven K. Shaw to take over as chief of police on December 20.

McClure’s career: McClure joined the department in September 1996 as part of the 36th Police Academy class and worked his way up through the ranks before becoming chief in August 2021. “Serving Gwinnett County for my entire career has been an honor of a lifetime,” McClure said. “Every program we’ve built in this department and every resident I’ve had the chance to meet has left a lasting mark on who I am. I have had the privilege of leading the finest group of police officers and professionals in the country. Knowing the caliber of talent within this department makes stepping away much easier, and I couldn’t be prouder to pass the torch to Deputy Chief Shaw.”

Shaw’s background: Shaw joined the department in December 1997 as part of the 40th Police Academy class. He spent more than 16 years in the criminal investigations unit working major felony cases, including roles as a detective, supervisor, and watch commander over homicide and robbery. He later served as the department’s training director and as assistant chief before moving into his current role leading the Operations Bureau. Shaw holds a bachelor’s degree in justice studies from Georgia Southern University and a master’s degree in public safety administration from Columbus State University. He attended the FBI National Academy in 2024 and has logged more than 3,752 hours of specialized training.

“I am honored and humbled to serve as the next Chief of the Gwinnett County Police Department,” Shaw said. “Having dedicated nearly three decades to this outstanding department and the community we serve, I understand the tremendous responsibility and privilege that comes with this opportunity.”

By the numbers: The Gwinnett County Police Department has more than 900 sworn officers and more than 300 communications officers and professional staff, making it one of the largest law enforcement agencies in Georgia.

Stephens said the transition reflects the department’s approach to developing leaders from within. “I want to thank Chief McClure for his three decades of dedicated service and leadership to Gwinnett County and congratulate Deputy Chief Shaw as he steps into this top role,” Stephens said.