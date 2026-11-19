With the release of Grand Theft Auto 6 Thursday morning, ending a 13-year wait for fans of the wildly popular video game franchise, the department took to social media to offer players a friendly reminder about the difference between the game and real life.

The post

“Well……apparently, today is the day! After 13 years, GTA 6 has officially been released,” the department wrote. “How is it? We know some of you have been up all night!”

The post went on to gently clarify that the in-game activities players have been perfecting for over a decade do not translate well to Carroll County streets.

“We’d just like to remind everyone that while stealing cars, running from the police, and generally making terrible life choices may be part of the ‘awesome’ gaming experience, those activities are still frowned upon here in Carrollton.”

The fine print

The department also pointed out one critical difference between the game and the legal system — one that no amount of controller skill can overcome.

“Unlike GTA, you cannot restart the mission when things go south,” the post read, “but you can have a 3 hots and a cot at the Jack Bell Motel.”

For the uninitiated, “3 hots and a cot” is a long-standing reference to the meals and a bed that come standard with a jail stay. The Jack Bell Motel, it is safe to say, is not accepting reservations through any gaming app.

The post closed simply: “Enjoy the game!”

A familiar playbook

The Carrollton Police Department is not the first law enforcement agency to use a pop culture moment to connect with the public, but the post landed with a dry wit that tends to travel fast online. It is, after all, a lot easier to go viral with a joke than with a jaywalking citation.

GTA 6, developed by Rockstar Games, is one of the most anticipated video game releases in history. Whether Carrollton sees an uptick in people attempting five-star wanted levels remains to be seen.