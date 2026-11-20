Dry, low-humidity conditions Friday afternoon and evening are raising fire danger across a wide stretch of north Georgia counties.
What’s happening: Humidity levels are expected to drop to 25 percent or below for at least four hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will come out of the east at 4 to 8 mph.
The counties affected: Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Chattooga, Gordon, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, White, Floyd, Bartow, Cherokee, Forsyth, Hall, and Banks.
What this means for you: Anyone planning to burn outdoors should check with their local burn permitting office before doing so. If you do burn outside, use extreme caution.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.