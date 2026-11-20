Dry, low-humidity conditions Friday afternoon and evening are raising fire danger across a wide stretch of north Georgia counties.

What’s happening: Humidity levels are expected to drop to 25 percent or below for at least four hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will come out of the east at 4 to 8 mph.

The counties affected: Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Chattooga, Gordon, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, White, Floyd, Bartow, Cherokee, Forsyth, Hall, and Banks.

What this means for you: Anyone planning to burn outdoors should check with their local burn permitting office before doing so. If you do burn outside, use extreme caution.