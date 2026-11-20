Parents dropping off and picking up children at Stephens County schools Friday will see more law enforcement on campus after a student reported a threatening social media post earlier this week.

What happened: A student at Stephens County High School saw a public Snapchat post from an unknown account that showed a rifle and warned people not to go to school Friday. The post was not directed at any Stephens County school specifically, and investigators could not determine where it originated.

What investigators found: School resource officers spoke with everyone who may have known about the post. The case was then handed to the sheriff’s office criminal investigations unit. Investigators said they could not confirm the threat was real because of how little information the post contained and how little the student could provide.

What’s happening today: Sheriff’s deputies are conducting extra patrols during morning drop-off, the school day, and afternoon pick-up at all Stephens County schools. Officials say no credible threat has been made against students, teachers, or staff, and the added presence is a precaution.