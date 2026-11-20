A 69-year-old Kennesaw man was shot in the hand by a Cobb County police officer Thursday night after pointing a gun at officers twice in the hallway of a Kennesaw hotel.
What happened: Officers went to the Home2Suites at 2975 Ring Road NW in Kennesaw around 10:20 p.m. after a call came in about a man with a gun. Police say William Shuman opened his door and pointed a gun at officers, then went back inside. He came out a second time and pointed the gun at officers again. An officer fired, hitting Shuman in the hand.
After the shooting: Shuman went back into his room. After several minutes, he came out unarmed and was taken into custody. An ambulance treated him at the scene before he was taken to a hospital. He was treated and released, then taken into custody by the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office. No officers or bystanders were hurt.
The investigation: The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is handling an independent investigation into the shooting, which is standard practice in Cobb County when an officer fires a weapon. When the investigation is complete, the findings will go to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office for review.
What’s next: Anyone with information can call the GBI tip line at 1-800-597-8477, submit a tip at gbi.georgia.gov, or use the GBI’s “See Something, Send Something” mobile app. The Cobb County Police Department case number is 26075893.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.