A 69-year-old Kennesaw man was shot in the hand by a Cobb County police officer Thursday night after pointing a gun at officers twice in the hallway of a Kennesaw hotel.

What happened: Officers went to the Home2Suites at 2975 Ring Road NW in Kennesaw around 10:20 p.m. after a call came in about a man with a gun. Police say William Shuman opened his door and pointed a gun at officers, then went back inside. He came out a second time and pointed the gun at officers again. An officer fired, hitting Shuman in the hand.

After the shooting: Shuman went back into his room. After several minutes, he came out unarmed and was taken into custody. An ambulance treated him at the scene before he was taken to a hospital. He was treated and released, then taken into custody by the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office. No officers or bystanders were hurt.

The investigation: The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is handling an independent investigation into the shooting, which is standard practice in Cobb County when an officer fires a weapon. When the investigation is complete, the findings will go to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office for review.

What’s next: Anyone with information can call the GBI tip line at 1-800-597-8477, submit a tip at gbi.georgia.gov, or use the GBI’s “See Something, Send Something” mobile app. The Cobb County Police Department case number is 26075893.