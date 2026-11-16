A 78-year-old Atlanta man with memory loss who went missing from a friend’s apartment in Lawrenceville has been found and reunited with his family.

What happened: Charles Smith Jr. was reported missing around 4 a.m. Sunday after friends last saw him about 11 p.m. Saturday night at an apartment on Lawrenceville Highway. Smith normally lives in downtown Atlanta and was unfamiliar with the area. He left without a car, money, or cellphone.

What’s new: Gwinnett County Police officers found Smith on Monday. He was checked out by Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services before being returned to his family.

Background: Smith’s family said he suffers from memory loss, possibly from Alzheimer’s disease or dementia. He is about 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has gray hair. He was last seen wearing dark pants, black shoes, and multiple coats.