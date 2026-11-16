A 78-year-old Atlanta man with memory loss who went missing from a friend’s apartment in Lawrenceville has been found and reunited with his family.
What happened: Charles Smith Jr. was reported missing around 4 a.m. Sunday after friends last saw him about 11 p.m. Saturday night at an apartment on Lawrenceville Highway. Smith normally lives in downtown Atlanta and was unfamiliar with the area. He left without a car, money, or cellphone.
What’s new: Gwinnett County Police officers found Smith on Monday. He was checked out by Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services before being returned to his family.
Background: Smith’s family said he suffers from memory loss, possibly from Alzheimer’s disease or dementia. He is about 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has gray hair. He was last seen wearing dark pants, black shoes, and multiple coats.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.