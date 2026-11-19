What happened: The crash happened Sunday around 6:05 p.m. on Riverside Drive near Hudson Street in Macon. A driver hit a person walking and did not stop.

What investigators found: Surveillance video from a nearby business shows four vehicles turning around and heading back toward the crash scene after it happened. Investigators have identified one of those vehicles, a white and black van, and say the driver is cooperating with the investigation. The drivers of the other three vehicles have not been identified.

What this means for you: If you were driving near Riverside Drive and Hudson Street in Macon around 6:05 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, or if you recognize the vehicles in the video, you are asked to call Georgia State Patrol Post 44 Forsyth at 478-993-3000.

The path forward: Troopers at Post 44 Forsyth are continuing to look for the three unidentified drivers as possible witnesses to the crash.