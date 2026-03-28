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Georgians turned out in force Saturday, from big blue areas like Atlanta to tiny red areas like Calhoun, for the third round of “No Kings” demonstrations protesting the Trump administration.

Why It Matters: The protests stretched across more than 40 locations statewide, reaching deeply conservative communities where public dissent is rare — a sign the movement has expanded well beyond the base of the Democratic party.

What Happened: The flagship rally began at 10 a.m. at the Memorial Drive Greenway in downtown Atlanta, followed by a march around the Georgia State Capitol.

What We Know: Atlanta police estimated 6,000 participants in the capital march. Organizers put the number at 22,000. U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock spoke to the Atlanta crowd, criticizing the administration’s use of federal agencies.

Significant rallies ran simultaneously in Savannah at Emmet Park, Columbus at the 14th Street Bridge, Athens, Decatur, Augusta, Roswell, and smaller towns including Calhoun and Clarkesville. Law enforcement agencies statewide reported no major incidents or arrests as of 6:30 p.m.

The Big Picture: The “No Kings” movement started in June 2025. Saturday marked its third major wave. Organizers said the protests were driven by federal immigration enforcement, military actions, and what they described as threats to democratic institutions.

In Calhoun, roughly 70 people gathered outside the Gordon County Courthouse. Passing motorists heckled them with pro-Trump slogans. No confrontations were reported. In Columbus, protesters cited the cost of living and recent U.S. military actions in Iran. In Savannah, union members and activists marched through the historic district to Bull and Bay Streets.