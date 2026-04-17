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A small plane overshot a runway at Daniel Field in Augusta on Friday and crashed into a fence at the edge of the airfield. The pilot walked away without injury.

What’s Happening: The single-engine aircraft ran past the end of the runway and struck a fence along the boundary between Daniel Field and a neighboring property known as The Patch, near Jim Dent Way and Damascus Road.

Sheriff’s officials say no one else was hurt.

What’s Important: The pilot was found at the scene, was not injured, and turned down medical treatment.

The Path Forward: No additional information has been released. Runway overrun incidents involving civil aircraft are typically reviewed by the Federal Aviation Administration, the federal agency that oversees aviation safety in the United States.