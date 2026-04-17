A small plane overshot a runway at Daniel Field in Augusta on Friday and crashed into a fence at the edge of the airfield. The pilot walked away without injury.
What’s Happening: The single-engine aircraft ran past the end of the runway and struck a fence along the boundary between Daniel Field and a neighboring property known as The Patch, near Jim Dent Way and Damascus Road.
Sheriff’s officials say no one else was hurt.
What’s Important: The pilot was found at the scene, was not injured, and turned down medical treatment.
The Path Forward: No additional information has been released. Runway overrun incidents involving civil aircraft are typically reviewed by the Federal Aviation Administration, the federal agency that oversees aviation safety in the United States.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.