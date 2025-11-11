Update: A sweep of the campus has confirmed that there is no threat. The original article is below.

Mercer University told students to stay sheltered indoors Tuesday afternoon after someone called in a bomb threat to the school’s admissions building in Macon.

What’s Happening: The threat came in to the Emily Parker Myers Admissions Center on the western side of campus. Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies and Macon-Bibb Fire Department crews arrived on scene to search the building and secure the area.

What You Need To Know: Bomb threats force schools and public spaces to take precautions seriously. Even when no device is found, the response requires closing buildings and moving people to safety. This can disrupt classes, work, and daily routines for hundreds of people.

The Sources: Mercer University, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.