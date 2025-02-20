60-Year-Old Inmate Dies at Bibb County Jail

A 60-year-old man died Thursday afternoon after collapsing in his cell at the Bibb County Jail.

⚡ What We Know: Fellow inmates alerted corrections officers around 3:30 p.m. when they found the man unresponsive in his cell. Medical staff immediately began life-saving efforts before emergency crews arrived.

🏥 Medical Response: Paramedics rushed the inmate to Atrium Health Hospital, where doctors later pronounced him dead. Coroner Leon Jones confirmed the death to sheriff’s investigators.

🔍 Investigation Underway: The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office launched an internal investigation through its Office of Professional Standards. Medical examiners will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

👥 What’s Next: Deputies will release the man’s name and details about his charges once they locate and notify his family members.