A truck driver who went missing earlier this month after picking up a load of cars in Georgia has been found dead in Glynn County. The FBI is now investigating.
What happened: Alejandro Jacomino Gonzalez picked up a shipment of cars on April 16 at the Port of Brunswick, a major vehicle import and export terminal on Georgia’s coast, for delivery to Miami. He was last seen in the early morning hours of April 17 at a rest stop along I-95 South in Grant-Valkaria, Florida.
What investigators found: Later that same day, Gonzalez’s truck turned up in Port Wentworth, a small city just outside Savannah. Several cars were missing from the hauler. His body was later recovered in Glynn County.
The investigation: The FBI is leading the investigation into Gonzalez’s death. The agency has not released details about how he died or whether anyone has been identified as a suspect.
If you know something: Anyone with information can call the FBI’s tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.