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A truck driver who went missing earlier this month after picking up a load of cars in Georgia has been found dead in Glynn County. The FBI is now investigating.

What happened: Alejandro Jacomino Gonzalez picked up a shipment of cars on April 16 at the Port of Brunswick, a major vehicle import and export terminal on Georgia’s coast, for delivery to Miami. He was last seen in the early morning hours of April 17 at a rest stop along I-95 South in Grant-Valkaria, Florida.

What investigators found: Later that same day, Gonzalez’s truck turned up in Port Wentworth, a small city just outside Savannah. Several cars were missing from the hauler. His body was later recovered in Glynn County.

The investigation: The FBI is leading the investigation into Gonzalez’s death. The agency has not released details about how he died or whether anyone has been identified as a suspect.

If you know something: Anyone with information can call the FBI’s tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.