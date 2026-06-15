A burglary was reported Sunday at 387 Faulks Landing in Twiggs County, and the suspect ran from the scene carrying a knife.
What we know: The suspect is a white male last seen wearing a gray tank top. He has a tribal-style band tattoo with a symbol on his right arm and was seen running from the area with a knife in hand.
What’s new: A search was underway Sunday evening. No arrest had been made as of the alert’s release.
What this means for you: People near 387 Faulks Landing should lock their homes and vehicles and stay inside. Do not approach anyone matching this description. Call 911 immediately if you spot him.
The path forward: Authorities say more information will be released as it becomes available.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.