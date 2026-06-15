A burglary was reported Sunday at 387 Faulks Landing in Twiggs County, and the suspect ran from the scene carrying a knife.

What we know: The suspect is a white male last seen wearing a gray tank top. He has a tribal-style band tattoo with a symbol on his right arm and was seen running from the area with a knife in hand.

What’s new: A search was underway Sunday evening. No arrest had been made as of the alert’s release.

What this means for you: People near 387 Faulks Landing should lock their homes and vehicles and stay inside. Do not approach anyone matching this description. Call 911 immediately if you spot him.

The path forward: Authorities say more information will be released as it becomes available.