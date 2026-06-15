Georgia drivers are paying less at the pump than they were a month ago, but gas still costs nearly a dollar more per gallon than it did a year ago.

What’s Happening: The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Georgia dropped to $3.76 Sunday, down 8 cents from last week and 25 cents from last month. Nationally, the average fell to $4.07 per gallon, marking the third week in a row that prices have gone down.

What’s Driving It: AAA spokeswoman Montrae Waiters said crude oil staying below $100 per barrel is the main reason prices are easing. “Gas prices in Georgia continue to decline, largely due to crude oil prices remaining below $100 per barrel; however, it’s unclear how long this trend will last, especially given ongoing uncertainty in the Middle East,” Waiters said. The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway through which a large share of the world’s oil travels, remains partially closed, and it is not clear when it will fully reopen. That uncertainty is keeping oil prices from dropping further.

By the Numbers:

A 15-gallon fill-up costs about $56.40 in Georgia right now

Prices are still 90 cents higher than this time last year

Georgia’s all-time high was $4.49 per gallon, set June 15, 2022

The national all-time high was $5.01 per gallon, set June 14, 2022

Where prices are highest and lowest in Georgia: The most expensive cities for gas are Savannah at $3.87 per gallon, Macon at $3.86, and Atlanta at $3.77. The cheapest options are in Catoosa-Dade-Walker at $3.57, Dalton at $3.61, and Brunswick at $3.63.

Averages Explained: The prices above reflect averages across thousands of gas stations statewide, compiled by AAA. That means you may well find gas cheaper — or more expensive — than the figures cited here at a specific station near you. An average is the middle of a wide range, not a price every station charges. If your local gas station is cheaper, great — that station is pulling the average down. We know, math is hard sometimes.

The Path Forward: Summer typically brings higher demand for gas, which tends to push prices up. With the Strait of Hormuz situation unresolved, oil prices are not expected to fall much in the near term.