A man died Saturday morning after falling onto the tracks at MARTA’s Civic Center Station in Atlanta and being struck by a train.
What happened: The man arrived at the station by train around 10:32 a.m. A few minutes later, he sat on a granite strip at the edge of the platform and dropped down into the northbound trackway. He tried to climb back up but couldn’t make it. Around 10:40 a.m., a MARTA train hit him as he was trying to pull himself back onto the platform. Firefighters and paramedics treated him at the scene, but he died from his injuries.
What’s confirmed: Detectives found no sign that anyone else was involved. Evidence shows the man went onto the tracks alone. His name and age have not been released.
The path forward: The investigation is ongoing. Civic Center Station serves the Red and Gold lines in downtown Atlanta.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.