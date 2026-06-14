A man died Saturday morning after falling onto the tracks at MARTA’s Civic Center Station in Atlanta and being struck by a train.

What happened: The man arrived at the station by train around 10:32 a.m. A few minutes later, he sat on a granite strip at the edge of the platform and dropped down into the northbound trackway. He tried to climb back up but couldn’t make it. Around 10:40 a.m., a MARTA train hit him as he was trying to pull himself back onto the platform. Firefighters and paramedics treated him at the scene, but he died from his injuries.

What’s confirmed: Detectives found no sign that anyone else was involved. Evidence shows the man went onto the tracks alone. His name and age have not been released.

The path forward: The investigation is ongoing. Civic Center Station serves the Red and Gold lines in downtown Atlanta.