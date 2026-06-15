A Lake Lanier rescue turned into a crime scene Sunday when a man allegedly bit a game warden who was trying to save him from drowning.

What’s Happening: Georgia Department of Natural Resources game wardens were patrolling near Mary Alice Park and Baldridge Marina when they spotted a personal watercraft spinning in circles with no one on it, according to the DNR.

Wardens found the kill switch lanyard still attached to the drifting vessel while a man swam nearby.

Wardens stopped the watercraft and tried to help the exhausted swimmer back onto it.

Between the Lines: While trying to assist the man, wardens say they detected a strong smell of alcohol coming from him. He reportedly fought off multiple attempts to help him back onto the watercraft and tried to swim away from officers — before biting one of them on the forearm.

What Comes Next: The man was taken into custody. As of Monday, the DNR had not released his name or the specific charges he faces.