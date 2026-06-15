A Lake Lanier rescue turned into a crime scene Sunday when a man allegedly bit a game warden who was trying to save him from drowning.
What’s Happening: Georgia Department of Natural Resources game wardens were patrolling near Mary Alice Park and Baldridge Marina when they spotted a personal watercraft spinning in circles with no one on it, according to the DNR.
- Wardens found the kill switch lanyard still attached to the drifting vessel while a man swam nearby.
- Wardens stopped the watercraft and tried to help the exhausted swimmer back onto it.
Between the Lines: While trying to assist the man, wardens say they detected a strong smell of alcohol coming from him. He reportedly fought off multiple attempts to help him back onto the watercraft and tried to swim away from officers — before biting one of them on the forearm.
What Comes Next: The man was taken into custody. As of Monday, the DNR had not released his name or the specific charges he faces.
We need to talk about our cousin Earl. You know the one—he’s got the Confederate flag swim trunks and thinks ‘hold my beer’ is a complete strategic plan.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.