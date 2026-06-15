KENNESAW — A person is dead after being found near railroad tracks in Kennesaw, and police are working to figure out what happened.
What’s Happening: Kennesaw Police responded to the area of the train tracks Tuesday morning after someone reported finding a body. CSX Police are also assisting in the investigation, according to authorities.
What Police Are Saying: Kennesaw Police say the investigation is active but stress there is no threat to the surrounding community. The identity of the person and the circumstances surrounding the death have not been released, police say.
Catch Up Quick: It remains unclear how long the person had been at the location before being found. Police have not said whether the death is being treated as suspicious.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.