What’s Happening: Kennesaw Police responded to the area of the train tracks Tuesday morning after someone reported finding a body. CSX Police are also assisting in the investigation, according to authorities.

What Police Are Saying: Kennesaw Police say the investigation is active but stress there is no threat to the surrounding community. The identity of the person and the circumstances surrounding the death have not been released, police say.

Catch Up Quick: It remains unclear how long the person had been at the location before being found. Police have not said whether the death is being treated as suspicious.