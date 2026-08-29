Update: According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, James Pleas has been found and is with his family. The original article is below.

69-year-old James Pleas has been missing since he left his Monroe Avenue home in Macon about 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Health information: Pleas’ family says he has dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. He also goes by the nickname “Silkman.”

Description: Pleas is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 170 to 180 pounds. He has black and gray hair and a black and gray beard. He was last seen wearing red pajamas, possibly green pants, a black WWE T-shirt with blue outlines, a camouflage hat and a camouflage backpack.

How to help: Anyone who knows where Pleas is should call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Investigator Raymond Cross at (478) 808-2566.