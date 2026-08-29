Update: According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, James Pleas has been found and is with his family. The original article is below.
69-year-old James Pleas has been missing since he left his Monroe Avenue home in Macon about 8:30 p.m. Friday.
Health information: Pleas’ family says he has dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. He also goes by the nickname “Silkman.”
Description: Pleas is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 170 to 180 pounds. He has black and gray hair and a black and gray beard. He was last seen wearing red pajamas, possibly green pants, a black WWE T-shirt with blue outlines, a camouflage hat and a camouflage backpack.
How to help: Anyone who knows where Pleas is should call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Investigator Raymond Cross at (478) 808-2566.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.