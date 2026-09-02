What’s happening: The city is proposing to raise its property tax rate from 4.949 mills to 7.732 mills for 2026, an increase of about 2.783 mills. A homeowner with a house worth $575,000 would pay about $1,778 in city property taxes under the new rate. That same homeowner pays less if they qualify for any exemptions.

By the numbers: The proposed rate has two parts. The larger portion, 6.549 mills, pays for day-to-day city services including police, fire, emergency dispatch, parks, roads, and city administration. The smaller portion, 1.183 mills, repays bonds that Roswell voters approved in November 2022 to build a new parking deck, a Public Safety Headquarters, an E-911 center, and parks projects. Of a $1,778 annual bill, about $272 goes toward that debt repayment.

What is the Millage Rate?: The millage rate is your property tax rate. Your city, county, and school system all set a millage rate. That combined number becomes your overall property tax rate. One mill represents $1 of tax on every $1,000 of taxable property.

What’s new: Roswell’s property tax rate has remained below 5.5 mills for more than a decade and has generally declined or remained stable during that period. The proposed 7.732-mill rate would be the largest single-year increase in at least the past decade.

What this means for you: A Roswell homeowner with a $575,000 house will owe about $1,778 in city property taxes if the council approves the new rate. Homeowners with exemptions will pay less.

What the mayor said: “We didn’t come to the decision to raise taxes lightly. This comes after a thorough review of our City’s near- and long-term needs,” Mayor Mary Robichaux said. She added: “We owe it to our brave men and women in uniform to give them the tools they need to keep our City safe. We owe it to the people who drive throughout Roswell to ensure our roads aren’t riddled with potholes. And we owe it to the residents who play in our parks to have grass cut and restrooms clean. This proposed millage rate would allow us to honor those commitments.”

Robichaux addressed the tax increase and explained her reasoning in a video statement. It is included below so you can watch it yourself.

The path forward: Residents can weigh in at three public hearings and a town hall before the council votes. All public hearings are at Roswell City Hall, 38 Hill Street.

First public hearing: Monday, Sept. 14, 7 p.m., City Hall

Town hall on the proposed rate: Wednesday, Sept. 16, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Eagles Nest Church, 2342 Holcomb Bridge Road

Second public hearing: Monday, Sept. 21, 6 p.m., City Hall

Council vote: Monday, Sept. 28, 7 p.m., City Hall

More information is available at RoswellGov.com/Property-Taxes.