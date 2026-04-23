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Woodstock has banned all outdoor burning effective immediately, citing severe drought conditions and a shortage of available firefighting resources in the region due to wildfires in South Georgia.

What’s happening: The Woodstock Fire Marshal has prohibited all outdoor burning in the City of Woodstock and unincorporated Cherokee County until further notice. The ban covers burning yard debris, land-clearing fires, and any open flames that could spread to nearby vegetation.

Why now: The area is currently under a Severe Drought classification, the second-highest drought level on the U.S. Drought Monitor scale. Prolonged dry conditions, low humidity, and little recent rainfall have sharply raised the risk of outdoor fires spreading quickly.

A complicating factor: Firefighting resources that would normally respond to local wildfires have been sent to other parts of Georgia to help with fires already burning there. That leaves fewer resources available to contain any new fire that starts in the Woodstock or Cherokee County area.

What residents should do: The Fire Marshal is asking residents to avoid activities that could produce sparks, dispose of smoking materials carefully, and call 911 immediately if they see smoke or fire.

The path forward: The ban has no set end date and will remain in effect until conditions improve. Residents should expect restrictions to continue as long as drought conditions persist.