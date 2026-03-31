A record crowd of nearly 500 runners turned out Saturday for the fifth annual Noonday Shanty 5K/10K in Town Center, making it the biggest year yet for the popular community race.
The March 28 event drew an all-time high of 23 teams and wound through some of the area’s best-known landmarks, including Aviation Park, Cobb International Airport and Fifth Third Bank Stadium. The race also gave runners a chance to qualify for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race.
“The Noonday Shanty is more than just a race, and in our fifth year, we see the meaningful impact this event has on our community,” said Tracy Styf, executive director of the Town Center Community. “We are thankful for the dedication of our participants, supporters, volunteers and sponsors for making this year’s Noonday Shanty a standout success.”
Avonlea Apartments presented the event, with proceeds benefiting the Town Center Community Alliance and local green space improvements.
5K Overall Winners
- Female: Alli Hurtado, Kennesaw, 22:53.0
- Male: Ezra Wood, Atlanta, 19:58.4
5K Masters Winners
- Female: Samantha Williams, Cartersville, 29:12.9
- Male: Farris Gransberry, Marietta, 20:00.0
10K Overall Winners
- Female: Beatrix Ohienmhen, Marietta, 43:10.2
- Male: Gustavo Lerma, Dallas, 38:11.7
10K Masters Winners
- Female: Alejandra Carrera, Acworth, 43:32.4
- Male: Oscar Rodriguez, Acworth, 43:32.8
Full results are available at towncentercid.com/noonday-shanty.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.