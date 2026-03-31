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A record crowd of nearly 500 runners turned out Saturday for the fifth annual Noonday Shanty 5K/10K in Town Center, making it the biggest year yet for the popular community race.

The March 28 event drew an all-time high of 23 teams and wound through some of the area’s best-known landmarks, including Aviation Park, Cobb International Airport and Fifth Third Bank Stadium. The race also gave runners a chance to qualify for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race.

“The Noonday Shanty is more than just a race, and in our fifth year, we see the meaningful impact this event has on our community,” said Tracy Styf, executive director of the Town Center Community. “We are thankful for the dedication of our participants, supporters, volunteers and sponsors for making this year’s Noonday Shanty a standout success.”

Avonlea Apartments presented the event, with proceeds benefiting the Town Center Community Alliance and local green space improvements.

5K Overall Winners

Female: Alli Hurtado, Kennesaw, 22:53.0

Male: Ezra Wood, Atlanta, 19:58.4

5K Masters Winners

Female: Samantha Williams, Cartersville, 29:12.9

Male: Farris Gransberry, Marietta, 20:00.0

10K Overall Winners

Female: Beatrix Ohienmhen, Marietta, 43:10.2

Male: Gustavo Lerma, Dallas, 38:11.7

10K Masters Winners

Female: Alejandra Carrera, Acworth, 43:32.4

Male: Oscar Rodriguez, Acworth, 43:32.8

Full results are available at towncentercid.com/noonday-shanty.