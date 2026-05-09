Johns Creek police are asking parents to talk with their children about electric bicycle laws after receiving multiple complaints about teens riding e-bikes recklessly in the city’s public parks.

According to the Johns Creek Police Department, city laws prohibits e-bikes from being operated anywhere in the city park system.

A Growing Concern

E-bikes, also known as electric assisted bicycles, have grown in popularity across Johns Creek in recent years. Police say the bikes may look like traditional bicycles, but many can reach speeds exceeding 20 mph, raising the risk of serious crashes and injuries.

Police also reminded families that riders can be held responsible if they cause a crash resulting in injury or property damage. While Georgia does not require separate insurance coverage for e-bikes, the department says families should understand the potential liability that comes with riding faster, heavier bikes.

Know the Classes

Georgia law recognizes three classes of e-bikes. Class 1 bikes offer pedal assist only and top out at 20 mph. Class 2 bikes offer either pedal assist or a throttle, also capped at 20 mph. Class 3 bikes offer pedal assist only, can reach speeds up to 28 mph, and must be equipped with a speedometer.

Helmet Requirements

State law requires helmets for all riders on Class 3 e-bikes. For Class 1 and Class 2 bikes, helmets are required for any rider under 16 years old.

Police also noted that all standard traffic laws apply to e-bikes, including stopping at stop signs, yielding where required, and obeying traffic signals.