Johns Creek police are asking parents to talk with their children about electric bicycle laws after receiving multiple complaints about teens riding e-bikes recklessly in the city’s public parks.
According to the Johns Creek Police Department, city laws prohibits e-bikes from being operated anywhere in the city park system.
A Growing Concern
E-bikes, also known as electric assisted bicycles, have grown in popularity across Johns Creek in recent years. Police say the bikes may look like traditional bicycles, but many can reach speeds exceeding 20 mph, raising the risk of serious crashes and injuries.
Police also reminded families that riders can be held responsible if they cause a crash resulting in injury or property damage. While Georgia does not require separate insurance coverage for e-bikes, the department says families should understand the potential liability that comes with riding faster, heavier bikes.
Know the Classes
Georgia law recognizes three classes of e-bikes. Class 1 bikes offer pedal assist only and top out at 20 mph. Class 2 bikes offer either pedal assist or a throttle, also capped at 20 mph. Class 3 bikes offer pedal assist only, can reach speeds up to 28 mph, and must be equipped with a speedometer.
Helmet Requirements
State law requires helmets for all riders on Class 3 e-bikes. For Class 1 and Class 2 bikes, helmets are required for any rider under 16 years old.
Police also noted that all standard traffic laws apply to e-bikes, including stopping at stop signs, yielding where required, and obeying traffic signals.
- Two Giants Gone: The Deaths of Ted Turner and Bobby Cox Mark the End of an Era for Atlanta
- Georgia Weekend Weather: Storms possible across the state Saturday and into the week
- Johns Creek Police warn parents after teens ride e-bikes recklessly in city parks
- Georgia ranks in top of nation for motorcycle deaths
- Rape report leads police to uncover sex trafficking of teen in Marietta
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.