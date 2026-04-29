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Forsyth County fire stations are collecting donated supplies for families forced to leave their homes because of two large wildfires burning in South Georgia.

What’s Happening: The Forsyth County Fire Department is accepting donations through May 10 at all Forsyth County fire stations and at the Public Safety Complex at 3520 Settingdown Road. Collected items will be delivered to South Georgia for distribution.

What to Bring: The department is accepting:

Shelf-stable, non-perishable food

Toiletries and household items

Baby items and pet items

Socks, underwear and blankets

Smoke-related supplies, including N95 or KN95 masks and saline nasal spray

Catch Up Quick: Two wildfires are burning in South Georgia. The Highway 82 Fire in Brantley County has grown to 22,601 acres and is 32% contained. The Pineland Road Fire in Clinch and Echols counties covers 32,569 acres and is 23% contained. A mandatory evacuation order remains in effect for parts of Brantley County. The entire state is under drought conditions, with Brantley County in an exceptional drought, the most severe level recognized by forecasters.

The Path Forward: The drive runs through May 10. Both fires remain active and evacuation orders have not been lifted.