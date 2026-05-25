STONE MOUNTAIN — A child left his Stone Mountain home in the middle of the night and has not been found, DeKalb County police say.
What’s happening: An 11-year-old boy named Deangelo was last seen at about 2 a.m. Monday leaving his home on the 4300 block of Rocking Chair Lane in Stone Mountain. Police say it is not known what he was wearing when he left.
What he looks like: Deangelo is 4 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.
If you see him: Anyone with information is asked to call DeKalb County police at (770) 724-7710.
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B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.