What’s happening: An 11-year-old boy named Deangelo was last seen at about 2 a.m. Monday leaving his home on the 4300 block of Rocking Chair Lane in Stone Mountain. Police say it is not known what he was wearing when he left.

What he looks like: Deangelo is 4 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

If you see him: Anyone with information is asked to call DeKalb County police at (770) 724-7710.