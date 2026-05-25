REYNOLDS — Crews are on their way to fix a water outage affecting several streets in Reynolds.
What’s Happening: The city says water is out on South Macon Street, South Boundary, South Collins and Liberty Street. The outage was first reported at 2:43 p.m. today.
The Path Forward: As of 3:05 p.m., a city crew was headed to the area to make repairs. The city has not said when water service will be restored.
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B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.