UPDATE: According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Shanecia Davis has been found and is safe. The original article is below.

What’s Happening: 19-year-old Shanecia Davis was last seen at about 9 a.m. today in the 200 block of Clisby Place. A family member reported her missing to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

What’s Important: Davis has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. She is described as a Black woman with braided hair, 5-feet-7-inches tall and about 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black jersey and white pants.

If You Know Anything: Anyone with information on where Davis might be is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.