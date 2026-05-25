UPDATE: According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Shanecia Davis has been found and is safe. The original article is below.
MACON — A 19-year-old Macon woman was reported missing this morning after she was last seen walking near Clisby Place.
What’s Happening: 19-year-old Shanecia Davis was last seen at about 9 a.m. today in the 200 block of Clisby Place. A family member reported her missing to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
What’s Important: Davis has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. She is described as a Black woman with braided hair, 5-feet-7-inches tall and about 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black jersey and white pants.
If You Know Anything: Anyone with information on where Davis might be is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
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B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.