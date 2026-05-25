Heavy thunderstorms are dropping dangerous amounts of rain across parts of east central Georgia and central South Carolina this afternoon. A flash flood warning is in effect for northeastern Columbia County, and a broader flood advisory covers the wider region. Both expire at 6:45 p.m.

What’s happening: As of 4:51 p.m., radar and rain gauges confirmed thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches had already fallen, and another 1 to 1.5 inches is possible before the warning lifts. Flooding is already happening in some spots or expected to start soon.

Where the flash flood warning applies: The warning covers northeastern Columbia County in Georgia, southwestern Edgefield County in South Carolina, and southeastern McCormick County in South Carolina. Specific locations under the warning include:

Evans, Martinez, Riverwood, Woodbridge, Windy Ridge Estates

Evans Towne Center Park, Savannah Rapids Park, Riverside Park, Blanchard Woods Park, Stevens Creek Public Park

Evans Medical Center, Lost Wilderness Fire Station

Fury’s Ferry Boat Ramp, River Island, Forks Campground, Westport, German Island, Ninety Nine Islands, Poverty Hill, Clarks Hill

The broader flood advisory: A flood advisory, which signals a lower level of risk than a warning, covers a wider area through 6:45 p.m. That includes Columbia, Lincoln, McDuffie, and Richmond counties in Georgia, and Aiken, Edgefield, McCormick, and Saluda counties in South Carolina. Up to 1.5 inches had already fallen there as of 4:47 p.m., with another 1 to 2 inches expected. Minor flooding is likely in low-lying areas and places where water drains poorly.

Roads to watch: The flood advisory includes I-20 in South Carolina between mile markers 0 and 1, I-20 in Georgia between mile markers 178 and 201, and I-520 in Georgia near mile marker 1.

How this affects real people: Flooding is expected on small creeks, streets, highways, and underpasses. Evans Medical Center is among the locations named under the flash flood warning.

What to do: Do not drive through flooded roads or around barricades. Most people who die in floods are in vehicles. To report flooding when it is safe, call the National Weather Service in Columbia at (803) 234-4115.