HINESVILLE — Two people were shot Monday evening at Irene Thomas Park in Hinesville, according to police.
What’s Happening: Both victims were taken for medical treatment after the shooting. Police have not released information about their conditions.
What’s Still Unknown: Police have not said what led to the shooting, how many people were involved, or whether anyone has been arrested.
What We Know: The shooting happened Monday evening. Police say the investigation is active and no further details are being released.
Tips: Anyone with information is asked to call the Hinesville Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division.
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B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.