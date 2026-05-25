What’s Happening: Both victims were taken for medical treatment after the shooting. Police have not released information about their conditions.

What’s Still Unknown: Police have not said what led to the shooting, how many people were involved, or whether anyone has been arrested.

What We Know: The shooting happened Monday evening. Police say the investigation is active and no further details are being released.

Tips: Anyone with information is asked to call the Hinesville Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division.