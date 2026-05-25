A man from East Point has not been seen or heard from in nearly four weeks, and his family is now offering $15,000 for credible information that leads to finding him.

What’s happening: Derek Samuel was last seen April 29 at the Camp Creek Marketplace in East Point. Friends reported him missing to police the next day. He has had no contact with family or friends since then, which police say is very unusual for him.

What surveillance shows: Security cameras at the marketplace captured Samuel leaving the Target store and walking through the shopping center alone. He did not appear to be in distress. Additional cameras tracked him heading toward N. Commerce Drive and Redwine Road, where he was last seen.

What investigators have found: Samuel had a cell phone with him, but it has not been active since he disappeared. Detectives got a court order to request digital records from his phone carrier and are waiting for those records to come back. Checks with the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office and nearby hospitals have not turned up any information on his whereabouts.

The reward: Samuel’s family has doubled a previously offered reward, raising it from $5,000 to $10,000 for credible information that leads to his location and safe return.

How to help: Anyone who has seen Samuel or knows where he might be is asked to call East Point Police at (404) 806-6754 or contact their local police department.