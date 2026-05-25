What’s Happening: Gwinnett County police say a neighbor called 911 at 8:42 a.m. Sunday, May 24, after finding 44-year-old Sharell Canty dead at a home on the 300 block of Wilkerson Way in unincorporated Grayson. Detectives arrested 48-year-old Stephany Byrom and charged her with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

What’s Important: Police say they believe Canty and Byrom had previously been in a relationship. Investigators are treating the case as a domestic-related homicide.

The Charges Explained: Malice murder in Georgia means prosecutors believe the killing was intentional and deliberate. Felony murder means a death occurred while another crime was being committed. Aggravated assault involves an attack with a weapon or in a way likely to cause serious harm. The firearm charge means a gun is alleged to have been used. A malice murder conviction in Georgia carries a potential sentence of life in prison.

Public Safety: Police say the situation was isolated and that people in the area are not in danger.