Nine people have died on Georgia roads and 219 drivers have been arrested for drunk driving since Memorial Day weekend began, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety.
What’s Happening: The department reported the numbers Saturday evening, with the holiday weekend still ongoing. Rain was moving through parts of the state at the time, with more wet weather expected Sunday and into the holiday.
What’s Important: The nine deaths and 219 arrests are not final figures. Memorial Day falls on Monday, meaning the weekend is not over and both numbers could rise before it ends.
How This Affects Real People: Georgia drivers heading out this weekend are dealing with wet roads and heavy enforcement presence across the state.
The Path Forward: The department said troopers and officers will continue patrolling through the end of the holiday weekend. Final crash and arrest totals will not be known until after Monday.
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B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.