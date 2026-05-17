What’s Happening: Officers searched woods near Redwine Road using drones, police dogs, and additional personnel. The investigation is ongoing, according to the department.

What’s Still Unknown: Police have not released Samuel’s age, physical description, or when he was last seen.

What We Know: East Point is a city of about 35,000 people in Fulton County, just southwest of Atlanta. Redwine Road runs through a largely residential area near Camp Creek.

The Path Forward: Anyone with information about Samuel’s whereabouts should contact East Point police or their local law enforcement agency.