EAST POINT — East Point police are searching for a missing man named Derek Samuel, including a search of a wooded area on the city’s south side.
What’s Happening: Officers searched woods near Redwine Road using drones, police dogs, and additional personnel. The investigation is ongoing, according to the department.
What’s Still Unknown: Police have not released Samuel’s age, physical description, or when he was last seen.
What We Know: East Point is a city of about 35,000 people in Fulton County, just southwest of Atlanta. Redwine Road runs through a largely residential area near Camp Creek.
The Path Forward: Anyone with information about Samuel’s whereabouts should contact East Point police or their local law enforcement agency.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.