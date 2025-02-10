Should Georgia Ban School Zone Speed Cameras?

A new bill in the Georgia House is aiming to shut down school zone speed cameras, and it’s already gaining major support.

💡 What’s Happening: State Representative Dale Washburn from Macon has introduced House Bill 225, which would repeal a 2018 law that allows speed cameras in school zones. Washburn claims these cameras aren’t improving safety — they’re just bringing in millions of dollars for local governments and private companies.

🤔 Is He Right?: While Washburn claims the cameras don’t work, a recent study in Oglethorpe County showed they actually reduced speeding near schools over six months.

💰 The Money Factor: These cameras have generated over $112 million for Georgia cities since 2019. That revenue comes from drivers caught speeding, and cities say it helps fund local projects and law enforcement.

😱 Safety vs. Money: There is evidence to support the use of school zone cameras, such as the Oglethorpe County study showing they did increase safe driving in school zones. There is also evidence that the cameras are a windfall for local police departments. Remember, two things can be true at the same time. The real question here for you as a resident and representatives is: Do you want to prioritize the safety of children walking in school zones or would you rather let people who speed in school zones keep their money?

🏛️ Who Made it Happen: Washburn, a Republican, is leading the charge and has says he already secured the backing of 100 state representatives, more than half of the House. He argues that the cameras are a burden on Georgia drivers without making school zones any safer.

👀 Behind The Claims: While Washburn claims the cameras are a burden to Georgia drivers, the cameras are simply enforcing existing speed limits in school zones. The drivers the bill would protect are violating the speed limit — in a school zone.

🚦 What It Says About Georgia Residents: Georgia residents have not been putting their best foot forward lately when it comes to the roads. Recent stats have shown that Georgians are less concerned about driving under the influence than they used to be and are more likely to do so. Wanting to shoot down speed enforcement in school zones points to further levels of self-centered thinking on the state’s roads.

📢 Take Action: If you have thoughts on HB 225, now is the time to reach out to your state representative. Lawmakers will be considering both safety and financial impacts as they weigh this decision.

🇺🇸 About Representing You: This is an ongoing series of news stories devoted to how the officials elected and appointed to represent you are voting, how they are spending their time and your tax dollars, and allowing you to better determine if you feel they are actually representing you or their own interests.