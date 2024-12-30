Do Georgia Drivers Still Care About Drunk Driving?

For too many, New Year’s Eve doesn’t end with a toast—it ends in disaster. Drunk driving destroys lives during the holidays, leaving families shattered and futures stolen.

DUI By The Numbers

According to the Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, in 2021, alcohol-impaired driving accounted for 469 deaths, representing 26% of the state’s 1,809 traffic fatalities. In 2022, that number rose to 507. Back in 2013, the number was 213, showing that this is a rising problem in Georgia, and indicating that drivers are becoming more careless and unconcerned with the well-being of other people.

While data for 2023 and 2024 is still being finalized, law enforcement continues to report high numbers of DUI-related crashes and fatalities during holiday periods.

Behind The Numbers

Organizations like Mothers Against Drunk Driving led a nationwide push in the 1980s to crack down on drunk driving. Their campaigns sparked tougher laws and a cultural shift that made impaired driving socially unacceptable.

Recent data suggests progress in those efforts is slipping away, with DUI deaths once again climbing and old patterns re-emerging.

Despite significant progress in reducing drunk driving incidents since the 1980s, recent data indicates a concerning reversal. In 2021, there were 13,384 fatalities involving alcohol-impaired drivers in the United States, marking a 14.2% increase from 2020, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

This resurgence suggests a shift in societal attitudes toward impaired driving, with some individuals becoming more complacent about a deadly problem. The perception of drunk driving as a critical issue may also be diminishing, leading to a relaxation in personal vigilance and responsibility.

Legal Consequences of a DUI in Georgia

For those of you who aren’t concerned about the lives lost to DUI, there are personal consequences to driving under the influence. Georgia enforces harsh penalties for impaired driving.

For a first-time offense, individuals may face:

Fines : Ranging from $300 to $1,000 .

: Ranging from . Incarceration : 10 days to 12 months in jail.

: in jail. License Suspension : Up to one year .

: Up to . Community Service : A minimum of 40 hours .

: . Mandatory DUI Education: Completion of a DUI Alcohol or Drug Use Risk Reduction Program.

Repeat offenses carry harsher penalties, including longer jail sentences, higher fines, and mandatory installation of an ignition interlock device.

Key Terms:

Incarceration – Being confined in jail or prison as punishment for a crime.

Mandatory – Required by law or rules; something that must be done.

Suspension – Temporary removal of a privilege, such as a driver’s license, due to legal penalties.

The Human Cost

Statistics can only tell part of the story. The reality is, behind every DUI crash, there are families left grieving or victims facing lifelong injuries. Survivors often deal with traumatic brain injuries, paralysis, and emotional scars that can never fully heal.

A split-second decision to drive drunk can turn a celebration into a tragedy. It’s not just about the driver’s safety—it’s about the innocent lives they put at risk.

The 1980s saw Mothers Against Drunk Driving lead a nationwide push to make impaired driving socially unacceptable. Their slogan, “Friends don’t let friends drive drunk,” became a rallying cry. It served as a reminder that intoxicated individuals are often incapable of making responsible decisions and that being a true friend means stepping in— offering a ride, calling a cab, or in today’s terms, arranging for an Uber— to prevent a tragedy before it happens.

Take Action

Plan Ahead: Arrange for a designated driver before heading out. Use Ride-Sharing Services: Apps like Uber and Lyft make it easy to get home safely. Stay Overnight: If attending a party, consider staying over instead of driving home. Host Responsibly: Offer non-alcoholic options and encourage guests to arrange transportation.

Drunk driving isn’t just illegal—it’s deadly. The choice to drive under the influence can cost someone their life and leave lasting consequences for everyone involved.