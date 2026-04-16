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A real estate platform surveyed more than 3,000 Americans and asked them a simple question: whose middle-class lifestyle do you envy most? Three Georgia cities made the cut — and one of them beat out nearly every suburb in the country.

What’s Happening: Calgary Homes, a real estate platform, surveyed 3,023 people for its 2026 ranking of the most envied middle-class lifestyles in the United States. The survey left out ultra-wealthy enclaves on purpose, focusing on places described as genuinely attainable for middle-class families.

The Rankings: Peachtree City came in at No. 7 nationally. The city sits about 30 miles southwest of Atlanta and is best known for more than 100 miles of paved golf cart paths that connect its neighborhoods, schools, shops, and restaurants. Calgary Homes called it “unlike any other suburb in America.”

Alpharetta ranked No. 30. The survey pointed to its growing tech industry, the Avalon mixed-use development, and well-rated public schools. Johns Creek came in at No. 80, with Calgary Homes citing its safety record, diverse international population, and master-planned community design. While Johns Creek residents will likely envy Alpharetta and Peachtree City’s rankings, coming in at 80 is nothing to sneeze at.

By the Numbers:

Peachtree City: No. 7 nationally

Alpharetta: No. 30 nationally

Johns Creek: No. 80 nationally

Total survey respondents: 3,023

What’s Still Unknown: Calgary Homes did not publicly disclose how respondents were recruited, where they live, or how “middle-class lifestyle” was defined in the survey. The total number of cities ranked was also not disclosed in the materials provided.