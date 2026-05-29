Richmond Hill police are trying to find the owner of a woman’s ring that was turned in to the department on May 25.

What’s Happening: The ring is being held as found property. Anyone who thinks the ring may be theirs is asked to contact the department’s evidence custodian, Greg Ernst, by phone or email only.

How to Claim It: To reach Ernst, call (912) 756-2864 or email gernst@richmondhill-ga.gov. You will need to provide a description of the ring or proof that it belongs to you. The department says it will not accept walk-in visits to claim the item.

The Path Forward: If no owner comes forward, the ring will remain in the department’s evidence storage under standard found-property procedures used by Georgia law enforcement agencies.