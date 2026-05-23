The Roswell Police Department says it is seeing more children riding high-powered electric bikes and electric motorcycles in places they are not allowed to be — and on vehicles they are not legally old enough to operate.

What’s Happening: Roswell is the latest law enforcement agency in Georgia to flag the trend. Police say popularity does not equal legality, and that some electric two-wheelers sold and marketed as bikes are actually classified as motor vehicles under Georgia law.

What’s Important: The classification of an electric bike depends on its speed and motor output — not what it looks like or what a retailer calls it. Georgia law breaks electric bikes into three classes, and anything beyond those classes is treated the same as a motorcycle, with the same legal requirements.

By the Numbers: Here is how Georgia law defines each type;

Class 1 e-bike: pedal-assist only, tops out at 20 mph, motor up to 750 watts. No minimum age. Riders 16 and under must wear a helmet. Allowed on public roads, bike lanes, and multi-use paths.

Class 2 e-bike: pedal-assist plus a throttle, tops out at 20 mph, motor up to 750 watts. No minimum age. Riders 16 and under must wear a helmet. Allowed on public roads, bike lanes, and multi-use paths.

Class 3 e-bike: pedal-assist only, tops out at 28 mph, motor up to 750 watts. Must have a speedometer. Riders must be at least 15. Helmets required for all riders. Allowed on public roads and bike lanes, but banned from most multi-use paths unless a sign says otherwise.

Electric motorcycle: classified as a motor vehicle under Georgia law. Speeds exceed 30 mph, motor exceeds 750 watts. Roadway riding only — banned from bike lanes, multi-use paths, and sidewalks. Must be registered and insured. Riders must be at least 16 with a motorcycle permit, or 17 with a Class M motorcycle license. A helmet that meets federal safety standards is required for all riders.

How This Affects Real People: Children caught riding vehicles they are too young to operate, or riding in prohibited areas, can face legal consequences, and police say kids are already getting hurt.

The Path Forward: As electric bikes grow more popular and more powerful models become easier to buy, parents who do not check the class and motor output of what they purchase may unknowingly put their children in legal jeopardy. Roswell police say parents should check the top speed and motor output of any electric bike before letting a child ride it.