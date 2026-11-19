What happened: Around 12:25 p.m. Wednesday, a victim met someone to complete a Facebook Marketplace sale in the 2100 block of Broad Street. The buyer, later identified as Zatarius Young, pulled out a rifle, pointed it at the victim, and demanded the item. The victim fought back, took the rifle, and Young ran to a vehicle and drove away.

What Young did next: After fleeing, Young went to law enforcement and tried to report that someone had robbed him of his rifle on Broad Street. Deputies arrested him in connection with the attempted robbery. The victim had already handed the rifle over to responding deputies.

The arrest: The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested Young following the incident. A booking photograph was released with the announcement.

Staying safe during online sales: The sheriff’s office is reminding anyone who buys or sells items through Facebook Marketplace or similar platforms to take precautions. Deputies suggest meeting in a public place, ideally at a law enforcement facility or somewhere with security cameras and good lighting. They also recommend completing transactions during daylight hours, bringing another person along, being especially careful with high-value items like electronics, jewelry, or firearms, and walking away if something feels off.

Anyone with questions can contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1047.